BuildNext launches operations in Hyderabad

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:07 pm

Hyderabad: Kerala-based construction company BuildNext launched its operations in Hyderabad with a virtual reality experience centre at Banjara Hills. It will offer project management services through its partners here.

Speaking at the launch, its founder V Gopikrishnan said it will look to cater to both business and to individuals. “We will make an initial design of the proposed building. Once the configuration and the building materials are agreed upon, the entire thing is shown in a virtual reality project. We undertake the construction as per agreed schedules and the progress can be monitored via an app,” he said.

It has tied up with multiple partners for supplying the required building. It has made a soft launch three months ago and is now handling about five projects having six lakh sqft of development area here. In all, it has about 75 projects, he said.

BuildNext will launch its next experience centre near Hitec City soon. In all, it wants to set up five centres in Telangana in view of the heightened construction activity. It also plans to launch operations in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh soon.

