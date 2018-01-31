Mission Bhagiratha: Bulk water supply to TS villages from Feb 5

By | Published: 10:59 pm 11:10 pm

Hyderabad: Bulk water supply to all villages in the State under Mission Bhagiratha is all set to be launched from February 5, in a phased manner. About 300 pumping stations and 1,124 pump sets have been installed and are ready for operation.

In a marathon review meeting on status of Mission Bhagiratha on Wednesday, its Vice-Chairman Vemula Prashanth Reddy asked the officials not to release any contingency funds for drinking water supply during the ensuing summer.

The officials have been instructed to increase manpower in places where works are moving at a slow pace and complete pending works in some segments which would provide drinking water to maximum villages. “We will not hesitate to blacklist the contract agencies found negligent towards their works,” he said.

Trial run will be conducted at Batlapalli Water Treatment Plant (WTP) for providing drinking water to villages in the fluoride-affected areas of Munugodu and Devarakadra on February 12. The Vice-Chairman wanted the chief engineer concerned to conduct field supervision for expediting works.

Secretary to the Chief Minister, Smita Sabharwal said payment of bills would not be entertained if there was delay in completion of works.

She said details furnished by the contract agencies would be confirmed from the District Collectors concerned, before clearing the bills.

Senior officials from Mission Bhagiratha and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development departments participated in the meeting.