Bullet found in Hyderabad woman’s body, case booked

Hyderabad: In a shocking development, surgeons at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) removed a bullet that was lodged near the spinal cord of a 19-year-old woman for a year. The patient, Asma Begum, a resident of Falaknuma in the old city, had approached NIMS hospital doctors with a complaint of severe back pain. Apparently, the woman was suffering with back pain for the past one year.

As part of routine investigations, the NIMS doctors conducted a series of scans which, much to their shock, revealed that a bullet was firmly lodged near the woman’s spinal cord. Immediately, the NIMS doctors operated the woman and removed a 1 mm bullet. Later, Asma Begum was discharged. “The injury appears to be more than a year old. The woman was in pain for the last one year but was not telling anybody about the bullet injury,” DCP (west) A R Srinivas said.

After being informed about the development by the doctors, the police started efforts to trace the woman. A case under Section 307 of the IPC has been registered at Punjagutta police station. With the help of the Falaknuma police, authorities are making efforts to trace the woman who is a resident of Falaknuma area. The police want to ascertain how the bullet got entrenched in the body of the woman and whether she was shot at by somebody in the city or outside.

