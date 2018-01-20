Bullet found with student at Hyderabad airport

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Hdyerabad: The Cyberabad police on Saturday arrested a student, who was pursuing a MS course in California after a bullet was found in his baggage at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here.

Mahender Kumar Chowdhary, a resident of Secunderabad, came to the airport to board a flight to the US when his baggage was checked and the bullet was found. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel then detained Chowdhary and handed him over to the RGIA police.

Chowdhary told the police that his friend gave the bullet to him two years ago to wear it as a locket. RGIA Sub-Inspector Ch. Dhanunjaya said Chowdhary was not aware that it was a bullet and had kept it in his baggage.

“We have booked a case under Arms Act against Chowdhary and arrested him,” he added. Chowdhary came to the city on vacation in December and was returning to the US on Saturday.