Bullet thermal screening at Secunderabad station

Published: 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: As part of precautionary measures being adopted at railway stations for the safety of the passengers in the wake of pandemic Covid-19, the South Central Railway (SCR) has installed bullet thermal image screening cameras one each at Secunderabad and Hyderabad railway stations.

The bullet thermal image screening camera equipment consists of thermal screening camera, network video recorder, LED monitors along with alarm mechanism. Deploying these thermal screening devices at major stations like Secunderabad will cut down the time taken to screen passengers as the device can simultaneously screen up to 30 passengers within its range, a press release said.

Whenever a passenger enters the camera focusing range, which is approximately six meters away from the entrance, the camera starts to screen the body temperature of the passengers. The temperature of the passenger will be displayed on the LED monitor as a real picture along with 30 thermal images within the coverage area.

The body temperature of the passengers recorded by the camera will be exhibited on the LED screen as a text message followed by an alert audio alarm. The cameras installed at both stations are able to scan and record the temperature of the passengers standing in two different lines simultaneously. The data stored can also be retrieved later, if needed.

One thermal camera has currently been installed at Secunderabad station gate no.3 on platform no 1 near general booking area and other cameras at Hyderabad station main entrance.

Screening of passengers and operation of the bullet thermal image screening equipment at the entrance of the station is being done by the security and health wing of the railways. The total cost of each camera with accessories is around Rs.4.4 lakh per unit, the release added.

