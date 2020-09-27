Bullish on long-term growth: Maruti Suzuki

The auto major, which has close to 50 per cent market share in the domestic passenger vehicle segment, noted that there remained a close connection between the state of economy and demand for automobiles

New Delhi: The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) remains bullish on the long-term growth prospects of the domestic automobile industry despite challenges in the short-term, a senior company official has said.

“If you look at the demand (for automobiles) in the long term, then obviously it depends upon the basic fundamentals of the economy. We have done a study. In the last 25-30 years, the demand has been very closely co-related with the GDP and per capita income growth,” MSI ED (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava told PTI.

July sales were similar to same month last year, while August sales were almost 20 per cent better than corresponding month of last year in terms of offtakes, he said. “But we do not want to read too much into this data. It is true that month on month there has been progress but the thing is that last year the base was very low,” he added.