Bulls can’t see red

The colour red does not make bulls angry. In fact, bulls are partially colour blind and cannot see red. All cattle lack the red retina receptor and can only see yellow, green, blue, and violet colours.

Colour vision in mammals is accomplished by a collection of cone cells on the back of the eye (the retina). There are three kinds of cone cells: one kind that detects predominantly red colours, another kind that detects mainly green, and the last kind that detects mainly blue.

Although cone cells respond most strongly to their main colour, they can still respond to other close colours. This colour overlap of the cones’ sensitivity is what allows us to see so many colours. For instance, a pure yellow colour stimulates both the red cone and the green cone, and we experience the combination as yellow.

If instead of looking at a pure yellow dot of light, you looked instead at a red dot very close to a green dot with the right balance, you would still experience yellow because the red cones and green cones are being stimulated in the same way.

Most mammals, including bulls, are dichromats. This means that they only have two different kinds of cones, as opposed to the three in humans. Bulls lack the red cones, but still have the green and blue cones. A bull’s vision is very similar to the vision of a human with red-cone colour blindness, known as protanopia. To them, a red cape looks yellowish-gray. It is perhaps the threatening, waving motion of the matador’s red cape that enrages a bull, and not the colour.