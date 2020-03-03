Bumper paddy yield expected this Yasangi in Telangana 

By | Published: 12:28 am 1:11 am

Hyderabad: The State government is gearing up the official machinery for procurement and storage of paddy since a bumper crop is expected from the Yasangi season. The Cabinet sub-committee on agriculture which met here on Monday, asked officials to get the godowns ready for paddy procurement. It also decided to take up the issue of additional charges due to be paid to rice-millers for nearly four years, with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Cabinet sub-committee comprising Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Health Minister Etela Rajender and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar also reviewed the arrangements for procurement of paddy pertaining to Yasangi commencing from April 1, as part of Yasangi action plan.

The Ministers pointed out that the Chief Minister’s vision was becoming a reality following construction of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme and more area was being cultivated during Yasangi season than ever before. “As a result, we are likely to witness an increased yield during this Yasangi season. Accordingly, we should be prepared for procurement of paddy by arranging for necessary procurement centres along with adequate storage space. Officials should also focus on arrangements for gunny bags, tarpaulin covers, water and other arrangements for farmers who bring their produce to procurement centres,” Niranjan Reddy said.

The officials estimate paddy production of 77.73 lakh metric tonnes during this Yasangi season. Last Yasangi, the State government procured only 37 lakh metric tonnes which was only half the current season’s production.

To ensure that there were no complaints with regard to quality of paddy procured by the State government, the officials have been asked to procure necessary equipment to measure humidity as well as paddy cleaners, tarpaulin covers and other requirements. Besides coordinating with various departments to arrangement for necessary storage space in godowns, they were instructed to revive old and unused godowns by taking up necessary repairs. It was decided to take stringent measures to prevent unauthorised transportation of paddy from neighbouring States and increase vigil at inter-State checkposts.

Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy, Principal Secretary for Agriculture Janardhan Reddy, Secretary and Commissioner for Civil Supplies P Satyanarayana Reddy and other officials were present.

