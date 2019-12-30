Bumpy ride for TSRTC in 2019

By | Published: 12:15 am 11:10 pm

Hyderabad: For Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), year 2019 will be remembered for several developments and new initiatives.

The year saw TSRTC introducing 40 electric buses, which run 300 km for five hours charge. Introduced in Hyderabad, it is for the first time in the country that an electric bus of 12 meter length is deployed commercially in the public transport service.

Until this new fleet of zero-pollution buses launched in March, RTC used to operate ordinary, metro express, metro deluxe and metro luxury buses in the city. These buses having a seating capacity of 40 were equipped with active safety technologies including collision avoidance and automatic emergency braking.

As part of enhancing its infrastructure, the TSRTC completed modernisation of Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), which is the heart of the corporation. The works for metamorphosing entire bus station started in 2017 with a cost of Rs 8 crore were successfully completed to offer world-class facilities for the passengers.

Be it LED screens, massage chairs, modern food courts and stalls, reservation counters, TVs, AC longue, CC cameras, command control room, solar panels, purified drinking water, adequate pay and use toilets and travellers aid facility, the MGBS has turned into a passenger centric station.

However, the operations of the TSRTC were marred when over 50,000 employees went on a strike which lasted for more than 50 days. To press for their demands, the staff stayed away from duties during the strike period and took up series of protests and finally ended their agitation citing the interests of commuters.

After the strike was called off, Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao reinstated their jobs and assured to take all measures for the survival and betterment of the RTC. He announced that the government will allocate Rs 1,000 crore for the corporation in every year’s budget.

For the welfare of working employees, State government has increased their retirement age from 58 years to 60 years. The Chief Minister has already signed the file pertaining to increase the retirement age limit for all TSRTC

employees.

To improve revenue, TSRTC has revised ticket fares of all services including for the monthly passes. The corporation has last revised the fares in 2016 for all types of mofussil and city bus services and has not revised the student bus pass tariff in that revision. The student bus pass tariff was last revised in 2013.

State government permitted RTC to revise fares for all types of services of the corporation by increasing the existing basic fare by 20 paise per km. Accordingly, the minimum fare in city ordinary bus has been hiked from Rs 5 to Rs 10 and in Pallevelugu services, it has been revised from Rs 6 to Rs 10.

To address the issues faced by women conductors, the corporation has taken up some measures. These include providing mobile bio-toilets at nine changeover points in Hyderabad and another 32 in the pipeline. These mobile toilets made through scrapped buses are equipped with a resting space, changing room and e-toilets.

On the other hand, RTC has cut down some of the bus services, which are running in losses due to maintenance issues, from its fleet. In Hyderabad alone, over 500 buses have been phased out. As of now, the RTC has decided not to introduce new buses unless their revenue is improved.

