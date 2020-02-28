Bunny Abiran gets ready to hit bull’s eye

By | Published: 7:46 pm

Experimenting with fresh talent and new faces has, so far, augured well for the Telugu cinema. Bunny Abiran is one among the emerging lot of young talent in the recent past. His portrayal of negative shades in movies like Kirrak Party and George Reddy has earned him accolades from the industry circles.

Bunny, an IT engineer (software developer), had quit his job to try his luck on silver screen. “I wanted to break the routine job of sitting between cubicles, pushing paperwork, coding programmes. I had joined as a Dotnet developer in a company at Srinagar Colony. I knew there was already an actor who was waiting for the right opportunity.

Till then, I was simultaneously making trials for cinema offers. In 2013, I quit lucrative IT career to life my cinema dream,” says the actor who hails from Peddapalli town. However, the journey into the showbiz was never a cakewalk as he had to struggle initially for a year to introduce himself to industry people and make contacts.

Knowing that the industry by and large hovers above the commercial boundaries, Bunny to approached independent casting directors to prove his talent through short films. “I did a supporting role in the short film Ranga Deva which earned silver medal in the Asia’s largest filmmaking contest.

I appeared for a short time in Naga Chaitanya starrer Premam. But too many cuts have cost me dearer. Then, it was in Nikhil Siddharth’s Kirrak Party, I got a meaty role to play,” says Bunny whose subtle acting as a comic villain in Kirrak Party grabbed the attention of directors. The offer came after the movie had wrapped up 60 per cent of the shoot already.

Director Saran Koppisetty was initially apprehensive about his skill. However, when Bunny got in front of the camera, the whole cast heaped praise for his confidence. “After Kirrak Party, I was flooded with too many offers to pick.

Some had no strength in the script and some were supporting roles. The movie George Reddy’s auditioning had just started and pre-production work was under way. I was offered to play the role of George Reddy’s friend Manipal Reddy. Although it received mixed response, there was good feedback from people about the character,” he says.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter