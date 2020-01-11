Bunny upbeat about bond with director

By | Published: 9:49 pm

In his quest to land a winning script, Allu Arjun kept himself away from the arc lights for quite some time now. After three consecutive hits, the actor showed tremendous patience in his choice of scripts/films and finally came out with Ala… Vaikunthapurramuloo, helmed by seasoned director Trivikram Srinivas.

This movie is his third in a row after Julayi and S/O Satyamurthy, Ala… Vaikunthapurramuloo has raked up excitement among movie goers in general and Bunny’s fans in particular. Speaking about his closest association with Trivikram, Arjun cited the director studying him very closesly as the reason for selecting the film, which is all set to hit the screens all over the world on Sunday.

The actor’s comfort with the director also made him give his best-ever performance in Ala… Vaikunthapurramuloo. Allu Arjun showed no qualms in admitting it before the media as part of the promotional campaign for the movie.

“In my view, an actor should be enriched with a close bond with the director. Any director has a very large say in the life of an actor. Narrating the story and explaining the scene that includes the characterisation alone will not suffice. He must be the main part of the actor’s life. He should add to the shift of lifestyle and comprehension about a lot many things that matter in dealing with the proceedings of life. If such lucky association forms with the director, that actor becomes fortunate. Then, the actor will be able to assimilate all that the director intends to draw from the actor,” said Arjun.

He further elaborated: “In this context, that lucky actor is none other than me. The magic of Trivikram garu impacted me so much. That is the reason I am able to travel with him till the third film. Total credit of the film will go to him only.”

Arjun also said that the package of elements that Trivikram brought out in his script is the main reason for me to go ahead. “You name any element, that element is there in the film for sure. It is really an edition of engrossing content. It will energise my fans as well as the audience in general. The action part, along with sentiment and emotional moments dipped in family bonds, are very appropriately engaged in the script in proper ratio. I felt all the freshness when I was working on the sets,” he shared.

