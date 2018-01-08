Bureau of Police Research wants Telangana Prisons model across India

By | Published: 3:34 pm 6:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD) under the Union Home Ministry has sought more information about the best practices being implemented in prisons in Telangana for implementing the same in jails across the country.

Informing this to the media here at the annual press meet on Monday, Prisons Director General VK Singh said the BPRD has appreciated the best practices implemented in prisons in Telangana.

Singh said he had visited New Delhi on January 3 and 4 during the visit, BPRD officials had sought to know more details about various initiatives taken up by the Prisons Department here.

The department has been according top priority for welfare of the prisoners because of which the deaths of prisoners have come down this time, he said.