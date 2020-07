Burglar, associates arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:11 pm

Hyderabad: The Balanagar Central Crime Station police arrested four persons– a house burglar and three receivers on Monday. Officials recovered Rs 54 lakh, 20 tolas of gold and land documents worth Rs 9 lakh from them.

The arrested persons are M Vamshidhar, a burglar, M Pushpalatha, K Shiva Kumar and KLN Bhargav Rama Rao alias Ramu, all receivers.

Vamshidhar Reddy, a native of Nalgonda district, started stealing parked vehicles along with his associates. He was involved in 72 house burglaries until now, including in Hyderabad, Cyberabad, Rachakonda, Gajwel and Andhra Pradesh, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar said.

