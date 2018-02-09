Burglar held, booty worth Rs 18L recovered in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:17 am

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police nabbed Abdul Zaheer (20), a habitual house burglar from Borabanda here on Thursday, and recovered 62 tolas of gold ornaments, cell phones, gadgets and watches, all worth Rs 18 lakh from him.

According to the police, on February 4, Zaheer broke into the house of Mohd Imran Khan, a software employee from Upparpally in Rajendranagar while the inmates were away, and decamped with 62 tolas of gold ornaments and other valuables.

“Zaheer is involved in several offences. He breaks into houses by removing window panes and grills. During investigation, burglars adopting similar modus operandi were identified and Zaheer was nabbed,” the police said.

He was earlier held in June, 2017 by the Rajendranagar police and was remanded in judicial custody in five cases. He continued committing offences after being released from jail, they said.