Burglar held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:35 pm

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Central Crime Station police along with Hayathnagar police nabbed a house burglar involved in 33 cases and recovered stolen material worth Rs 13.8 lakh from him on Monday.

The arrested person K Satyanarayana alias Sathi Babu (50), is a resident of Chandanagar and a native of East Godavari.

He was earlier arrested by Visakhapatnam police and jailed for five months in 2018. After being released from prison, he came to Hyderabad and started residing in a rented house. He took many odd jobs but failed to make enough money and eventually returned to committing offences, police said.

According to the police, Satyanarayana used to recce for locked houses in residential colonies during night. Later, he used to go to watch a movie in the nearby theatre and later breaks into the houses and loots them.

