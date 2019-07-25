Burglar held, Rs 11.40 lakh worth property recovered in Mahabubabad

By | Special Correspondent | Published: 11:50 pm

Mahabubabad: Central Crime Station police arrested a house burglar and recovered stolen property worth Rs 11.40 lakh from him on Thursday. The arrested Dasari Narasaiah of Munigalaveedu village of Nellikuduru mandal in the district.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, SP N Koti Reddy said the modus operandi of the accused was to identify the locked houses during the day time and break into them in the night.

“He also used to snatch gold chains from women who were asleep in front of the houses during nights,” he added. He was arrested in the past too in connection with thefts. “He was committing offences along with two others, who are absconding. We will nab them soon,” the SP added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter.