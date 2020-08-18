Burglar held with Rs 15 lakh worth stolen gadgets in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:24 pm

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police on Tuesday arrested an interstate burglar and recovered stolen gadgets all together worth Rs 15 lakh. The arrested person was identified as Vishnu, a resident of Thane. Three suspects, Kumar, Javeed and Arshad were absconding. The gang regularly came to Hyderabad and targeted locked houses in secluded residential colonies. They were allegedly prepared to even attack anyone who resisted them, police said. Vishnu was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody.