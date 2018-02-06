Burglar involved in over 250 cases held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:57 am

Hyderabad: The South Zone Task Force in a joint operation with the Saidabad police on Monday arrested a notorious burglar, Mantri Shankar alias Shivanna, 58, who was allegedly involved in 250 cases since being arrested first in 1979. Of late, he was involved in 11 cases in Hyderabad and Rachakonda areas. Police seized Rs 3.2 lakh, gold and a motorbike, all together worth Rs 15 lakh, from him.

Addressing the media here, City Police Commissioner V V Srinivasa Rao said Shankar was the most wanted offender in recent times by both the Hyderabad and Rachakonda police. In October last, he had gone on a spree of house burglaries in the night along with Obaid, a history sheeter of Kalapathar.

“Shankar travelled extensively from place to place with Obaid and never took the chance of staying at one place. This time, during his stay in Hyderabad, he took shelter in densely populated areas in the old city and in Obaid’s relatives’ houses,” Rao said. Shankar was a master in breaking locks and took just three seconds to finish the task, the Commissioner said, adding that he was first arrested when he was 20 years old in 1979.

“Usually, he commits offences between 1am to 4am. He checks for locked houses in residential areas. While moving from one house to another, he takes the cover of the trees. After the burglary, he waits for morning walkers and then flees,” he said. He was married thrice and was presently living with another woman.