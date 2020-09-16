Burglar nabbed by Rachakonda police, items worth Rs 3.3 lakh recovered

By | Published: 12:06 am

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police nabbed a burglar involved in 10 cases from Balapur Shivaji Chowk on Tuesday. The police recovered gold and silver ornaments and other valuables, all together worth Rs 3.3 lakh from him. D Mahesh alias Chintu, was arrested by the Hyderabad and Cyberabad police on charges of burglary. He was part of a gang led by one K Srinivas, who along with other gang members were nabbed and are in judicial remand. Kasthuri, the wife of Srinivas and also part of the gang, was absconding.

