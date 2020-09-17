Burglars break-in houses, temple in Rajendranagar

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Burglars targeted three houses and a temple in separate incidents at Rajendranagar and decamped with cash and jewellery in the early hours of Wednesday.

In the first incident, burglars broke into three houses in a row and decamped with about four tolas of gold ornaments. Residents of two houses had gone to their relatives’ place. In another incident, thieves broke into the Maisamma temple at Shivrampally and stole the gold jewellery on the deity.

The Rajendranagar police have registered cases and are investigating.

