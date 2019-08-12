Burglars break into bank at Dammapet

By | Published: 10:54 pm

Dammapet (Kothagudem): Burglars broke into Dammapet branch of APGVB (Andhra Pradesh Grameena Vikas Bank) in Kothagudem district after cutting through the iron grills on the back door of the bank. It was not clear whether any valuables or cash were stolen. It was also not clear when the incident took place since the last working day was Friday after which holidays followed.

However, for reasons unknown, the miscreants allegedly made away with the computer hard disk that was connected to the bank’s closed circuit television (CCTV) system and a computer router, sources informed.

The incident came to light when some locals found the iron grills were cut and informed officials concerned. The bank branch manager Srikanth took the matter to the notice of Aswaraopet police who booked a case in connection with the incident and are investigating.

