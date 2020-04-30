Burglars break into bar, decamp with 117 bottles of liquor in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:08 pm

Hyderabad: Burglars broke into a bar and restaurant at Tarnaka and made away with 117 bottles of whisky from the premises. According to the police, the burglars entered into the bar and restaurant located at Tarnaka under Osmania University police station area in the wee hours of Thursday.

“The offenders gained entry into the shop by breaking open the shutter. After getting inside, they broke the lock of the door of liquor room and collected the bottles before leaving the place,” said Osmania University police.

The owner of the establishment had come to the place to water the plants in the morning and noticed the shutter opened. On receipt of information, the police reached the spot and took up investigation.

The police collected the footage recorded by the surveillance cameras installed in the area and trying to track down the offenders. A case is registered at the police station and investigation is taken up.

