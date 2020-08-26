Burglars break into historical Chenna Keshava temple in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:42 am 11:51 am

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons broke into the centuries-old Chenna Keshava temple at Chandrayangutta and broke the lock of the temple hundi on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the priest who came in the morning to perform the daily pooja noticed the lock of the hundi broken and informed the management committee.

The burglars used iron rods to break the lock.

“It is not clear if any cash and other property was stolen from the temple. Endowment officials were informed and they will come to check it and reach a conclusion,” said Chandrayangutta police.

Endowment department officials had recently announced that they would open the hundi on August 27 and count the donations made to the temple by devotees.

The Chandrayangutta police registered a case and started investigation. A CLUES team of also inspected the spot.

