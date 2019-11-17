Burglars decamp with Rs 63 lakh in Warangal

By | Published: 8:08 pm

Warangal Urban: Burglars broke into a house and decamped with Rs 63 lakh stashed in two trunk boxes from a house under Mattewada police station limits in the city. Though the incident reportedly happened two days ago, the complainant Mohammad Ayub, a trader, approached the police on Saturday evening stating that he was running two garments shops in Mandi Bazar in the city and was residing along with people working in his shops in a rented house in Yellambazar.

Ayub said that he left for Bengaluru after keeping the cash collected for the last six months in two boxes at his rented house. But on Friday evening, he got a call from his partner saying that the boxes were broken open and the cash was stolen. This prompted Ayub to come to Warangal on Saturday and lodge a complaint with the police. After confirming that the cash was indeed stolen, police booked a case on Sunday under sections 454 and 380 IPC. Police suspect that insiders role in the theft and a police team had already left for Bihar as one of the worker has gone missing.

