Burglars flee with valuables worth Rs.7 lakh in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: Burglars broke into a house at Regimental Bazaar in Secunderabad and decamped with property worth around Rs. 7 lakh.

The occupants of the house had gone to a temple and returned on Tuesday evening when they saw the almirah broken and the property missing. On information, the Gopalapuram police reached the spot and booked a case.

The Clues team visited the spot and collected fingerprints while the police are also examining the CCTV feed.

