Burglars held, booty worth Rs 3 lakh recovered

By | Published: 8:36 pm

Hyderabad: The Narsingi police arrested a house burglar involved in half-a-dozen cases and recovered gold ornaments and other material, all worth Rs 3 lakh, late on Sunday.

The arrested person A Balraj alias Balu, a resident of Karwan and native of Rajanna-Sircilla district, had migrated to the city along with his family three years ago. He used to conduct recce on his bike and identify locked houses. “If there was nobody around, he would break into them and decamp with valuables,” the police said.

Balu was involved in cases registered in the police stations at Rajendranagar, Dundigal, Alwal and Jeedimetla.