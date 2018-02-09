Burglars nabbed, goods worth Rs 13 lakh recovered in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:20 am

Hyderabad: The Osmania University police on Thursday nabbed two burglars and recovered cash, gold ornaments and electronic goods, worth Rs 13 lakh from them. The two were identified as Vickey Balija (26), a resident of Nagaram who worked as an assistant for film shootings and Ramprasad (24) of Shamirpet, who worked as a cine photographer.

To overcome financial problems and repay debts, they decided to commit burglaries and began posing as cable operators to identify locked houses in residential colonies. “Vickey was earlier involved in house burglaries in 2016 and was also arrested by the Jubilee Hills police. Ramprasad is Vickey’s schoolmate,” the police said.

In January, the duo burgled a house in Nallakunta and fled with 35 tolas of gold ornaments and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash. They were also involved in two other cases registered at the Osmania University police station. The duo was nabbed on Thursday morning from Habsiguda.