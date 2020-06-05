Burglars strike house of Covid-hit family in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Burglars broke into the house of a family infected with the coronavirus in Alwal and decamped with gold, gadgets, expensive watches and laptops.

According to sources, the complainant was first infected with the virus and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital on May 12. His wife and children too contracted the virus from him and were subsequently admitted to the hospital.

However, it was his wife and children who were first discharged from the hospital in the last week of May.

When they reached the house, they found the bedroom door open and things fallen out of place. The jewellery from the almirah, gadgets and other valuables were missing from the house.

Eventually, the complainant too was cured and discharged. He then approached the Alwal police who booked a case. The police suspect that the thieves gained entry from the slide door on the rear side of the house.

