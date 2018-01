By | Published: 1:16 am

Hyderabad: House burglars targeted four houses at Sagar Complex in Vanasthalipuram in the early hours of Wednesday. While they stole about two tolas of gold ornaments and a car from one house, they made a futile attempt in three other places, police said.

According to the Vanasthalipuram police, the unidentified persons targeted locked houses in the colony. They broke open the doors and entered the houses. The police have collected clues and have launched a manhunt to nab them.