Burglars target rare Chitragupta temple in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:32 pm

Hyderabad: Burglars broke into the popular Chitragupta Mahadeva Devalayam at Chatrinaka in the old city and decamped with cash from the hundi of the temple in the wee hours of Monday.

According to the police, the burglars broke open the main door of the temple and gained access into the premises. Later they damaged the lock of the offering box and stole the money. The temple priest who came to perform the morning puja noticed the lock broken and alerted the temple committee members, who in turn alerted the Chatrinaka police.

“A case has been booked and investigation is on. A special team has been formed to identify and nab the offenders,” said MA Majed, ACP (Falaknuma).

It is yet to be ascertained how much cash the burglars were able to make away with, police said. The Chitragupta Mahadeva Devalayam, which is known for its unusual deity, Chitragupta, key aide and chief accountant of the God of Death, Lord Yama, is said to be a one of its kind temple in the State and is quite rare in the country as well. The temple is said to be over 200 years old.

