Burglary detected after 16 years in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:29 pm

Hyderabad: A burglary case reported 16 years ago at a house in Santoshnagar was solved by the city police with the arrest of a property offender on Monday.

According to the Additional DCP Task Force, S Chaitanya Kumar, the accused Shaik Altaf, 26 , a resident of Errakunta in Balapur police station area on city outskirts had committed burglary at a house in Santoshnagar colony in 2003.

“Altaf had made away with gold ornaments weighing seven tolas during the offence after breaking into the house when the inmates were away and decamped with two gold necklaces and a finger ring kept in the cupboard. The property was recovered at his instance. So far he was involved in 14 house burglaries reported in various police stations in the three commissionerates of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad,” said the official.

The accused along with the property was handed over to Santoshnagar police station for further action.

