Burglary gang arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Special Operations Team (SOT) along with the Vanasthalipuram police nabbed a three-member professional inter-State burglary gang and recovered stolen material worth Rs 28.10 lakh here on Friday.

The arrested gang members were identified as B Nagasai from Jeedimetla, M Srinivas from Suraram Colony and K Naresh from Chandrayangutta.

While Nagasai was involved in 90 cases, Srinivas was involved in 20 cases.

According to the police, Nagasai and Srinivas randomly roam around residential areas on their motorcycles during the night and break open locked houses and burgle them.

“While Nagasai breaks open the main door and flicks valuables, Srinivas will wait outside and observe the surroundings,” police said.

Officials said the gang also keeps track of the marriages taking place in the surroundings and breaks into the houses. Naresh supported them in some of the offences and also in disposing the stolen material.

They were produced before the court which further remanded them in judicial custody.

