Burkha-clad persons loot jewellery in Old city of Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:54 pm

Hyderabad: Five burkha-clad persons made away with gold jewellery worth Rs.8 lakh from a shop at Gulzar Houz in the old city. The police are yet to ascertain whether they were men or women.

The incident took place three days ago and the management approached the police on Wednesday night. According to the police, the offenders who were clad in burkhas had posed as customers and walked into Khaja and Son Jewellers in Balala Complex on Monday afternoon.

“After diverting the attention of the salesmen, they took a box containing gold earrings weighing 225 grams worth Rs.8 lakh and left the the shop,” said A Satish, Detective Inspector, Mirchowk.

The shopkeepers realized the theft while auditing and checked the closed circuit television cameras installed in the shop. After zeroing on the culprits they approached the police.

“They did not remove the veil in the shop or anywhere nearby. After checking scores of cameras on the route they took after walking out of the shop, we could get pictures but they are too blurred to make out whether they are men or women,” said the Inspector.

Meanwhile teams of the Commissioner’s Task Force are also making efforts for the offenders.

