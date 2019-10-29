Burning star gets serious this time!

By | Published: 7:32 pm

Maverick actor Sampoornesh Babu has amassed innumerable fans. From slapstick jokes to boisterous and great comic timing, this techie-turned actor from the USA is a great favourite with fans. Currently, a video of Sampoo is doing the rounds on the internet.

He is seen working out by lifting weights in the gym probably to get a six pack! The actor also tweeted on his social media account saying, “Which pack you want? Getting ready for next project.”

After his recent hilarious entertainer Kobbari Matta, the burning star is prepping for his next project. Sampoo is sweating it out in gym probably to get into the right shape if not a six-packed muscular body. Fans are anxious to know how his next film will look like. Going by his intense gym training, Sampoo is surely gearing up for an action-packed role.

