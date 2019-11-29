Charred body of man found in mango orchard in Khammam

By | Published: 4:06 pm 4:13 pm

Khammam: A fully charred body of a male was found in a mango orchard on the outskirts of Dammaigudem village of Tirumalayapalem mandal in Khammam district on Friday.

It is suspected that he may have been killed and then burnt. One of his legs was missing and the body was completely burnt.

According to sources, the police have identified the victim as C Naresh of Birolu village in the mandal.

