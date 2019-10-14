Bus conductor attempts suicide in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:50 pm

Hyderabad: A TSRTC bus conductor allegedly attempted suicide by slitting his forearm with a knife in front of the Hyderabad Central University bus depot in Gachibowli on Monday afternoon.

He is out of danger, police said. The incident was happened around 2 pm during a protest by RTC employees at the bus depot. The man, identified as B Sandeep (42), suddenly took out a knife and began slitting his forearm as the protest was going on. He suffered three cut injuries and was shifted to the hospital where he is under treatment. The Gachibowli police are investigating.