Bus driver suffered seizures, passengers safe in Asifabad

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: An RTC driver suffered bouts of epileptic seizures while driving a bus at Indiranagar Colony in Rebbena mandal on Wednesday, but managed to prevent a mishap.

Suram Ganesh showed spontaneity, thereby saving around 50 passengers. Sources said Ganesh, who was engaged to drive a bus bound to Kagaznagar from Mancherial, suffered seizures at Indiranagar. Despite that, he managed to control the vehicle and avoided a possible road mishap. Had he not showed spontaneity, the bus would have fallen into a trench.

Meanwhile, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Kova Laxmi, who was travelling in her vehicle, on the same route stopped on noticing the incident. She summoned the 108 ambulance service to offer medical assistance to Ganesh and instructed the Asifabad depot manager to provide an alternative bus for the convenience of the passengers.

