Bus falls off flyover in Hyderabad; no casualties

By | Published: 10:32 am

Hyderabad: Three persons suffered injuries when a minibus crashed through the railings and fell off a flyover at Moosapet here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1:30 am when the bus containing 24 passengers was heading from Ameerpet to Kukatpally.

Sanath Nagar Sub-Inspector J Venkat said the driver, Mohammad Jaffar (50), had dozed off while traveling and this resulted in the mishap.

“No casualties were reported. Three persons got minor injuries and they were given treatment at a private hospital,” he said.

The bus belongs to the city-based Sony Travels company, he said, adding that Jaffar was arrested and the bus was seized.

Sanath Nagar Police have booked a case against the driver under various sections of Indian Penal Code and a probe has begun.