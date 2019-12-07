Bus hits bike, two killed in Nalgonda

By | Published: 6:39 pm

Nalgonda: Two persons riding a two wheeler were killed when an APSRTC bus hit their vehicle in Chinthapally mandal, Nalgonda district on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Ramavath Bheema Naik (60) and Ramavath Tharya Naik (50), both natives of Nunsavath thanda in Yacaharam mandal, Ranga Reddy district.

According to the police, a Super Luxury bus of APSRTC, which was going to Vinukonda from Hyderabad, hit the motorcycle, which was coming from opposite direction near Lakshmi theatre at Mall village.

Bheema died on the spot while Tharya, who sustained serious injuries, died while shifting to a hospital at Devarakonda. Chinthapally police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies of the victims to Area hospital at Devarakonda. The police have filed a case and taken up investigation.

