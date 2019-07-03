Bus overturns near MJ market in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:49 am

Hyderabad: A few passengers sustained injuries when a bus overturned after a truck hit it at Mozamjahi market early on Wednesday. The accident happened in the early hours of the day when the truck hit the TSRTC bus from behind. Due to the impact of the strike the bus overturned on the road.

The driver and a few other passengers who were travelling in the bus sustained injuries. On information, the police reached the spot and shifted the injured persons to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. More details are awaited.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter