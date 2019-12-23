Bus services to remote areas in KB Asifabad’s Sirpur soon: MLA

By | Published: 8:45 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: The transportation travails of residents of several remote areas of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district will come to an end as the residents of sleepy interior villages of Agarguda, Gundelli, Kammargaon and Nandigaon villages in Penchikalpet mandal will no longer depend on private transportation such as auto-rickshaws and other vehicles as the TSRTC is going to introduce a bus service soon.

Zilla Parishad Vice-Chairperson K Krishna Rao launched the trail run of a bus service in Penchikalet mandal centre on Monday, bringing cheers to the residents, mostly tribals belonging to the four villages and surrounding hamlets which were deprived of public transportation for many decades. The most-awaited bus facility was in fact nothing short of a festival for the villages in the mandal.

Sirpur (T) MLA Koneru Konappa, who was instrumental in bringing the bus service to the remote areas, said the task was accomplished with the help of shramadanam by local leaders. He added that funds were granted to lay the roads to all the villages in the constituency but the works were delayed due to denial of permission by Forest Department.

Authorities of TSRTC Asifabad divisional said that schedule of the bus services would be declared on Tuesday. They stated that at least two buses would be plied on this route. Penchikalpet Mandal Parishad President Jajimogga Sujatha and ZPTC member Samudrala Sarita and Penchikalpet mandal Sarpanch association president Upasi Sanjeev were present

