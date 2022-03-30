Bus services to Yadadri flagged off in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and VC&MD VC Sajjanar, on Wednesday flagged off mini-bus services to Yadagirigutta at Uppal bus stop.

The chairman said the TSRTC is facilitating the pilgrims reach Yadadri directly without any hassles with mini-buses from various places. Sajjanar said these services are available not only from Hyderabad but also from various districts. “Yadadri Darshini mini-buses are serving the devotees from JBS, Uppal, Bhuvanagiri, Yadagirigutta,” he said. To enhance the spiritual experience for the pilgrims, the buses also have the facility of playing devotional songs.

“In future, the number of buses will be increased based on demand and steps are being set up to connect services to Yadagirigutta from Basara, Vemulawada, Kaleswaram and Bhadrachalam etc,” he said.

