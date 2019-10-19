Bus stands wear a deserted look in Warangal

By | Published: 10:55 pm

Warangal: The TSRTC JAC bandh was near total and peaceful in the erstwhile Warangal district on Saturday. Majority of the commercial establishments, petrol stations, banks and shops remained closed. Though RTC officials tried to ply buses, they could run just 15 buses against the total of 942 buses belonging to nine depots in the erstwhile district as the temporary drivers and conductors did not turn up for work on Saturday. Meanwhile, several employees unions including the TGO, TNGO, Kakatiya University temporary employees JAC, KU student JAC and different political parties extended their support to the bandh.

However, police took several leaders from the unions and political parties into custody when they tried to take out rallies as part of the bandh. The arrested included BJP leader and former MLA M Dharama Rao. On the other hand, RTC workers staged rasta rokos at several places demanding the State government to resolve the issues of the TSRTC.

At Mulkanoor in Bheemadevarapally mandal, two RTC workers have scaled a cell tower as a part of the protest. However, local RTC JAC leaders convinced them to climb down. Expressing their solidarity to the agitating RTC workers, the members of the TUWJ (IJU) have staged a dharna in front of the Jangaon bus depot.

