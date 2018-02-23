Bus yatra will expose govt: Uttam

By | Published: 12:58 am

Hyderabad: The Praja Chaitanya Bus Yatra of the Congress beginning February 26 at Chevella will “expose the failures of the TRS government,” TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Thursday.

He was speaking at a day-long convention of Telangana Pradesh Congress Seva Dal here in the city. He said despite completing nearly four years in power, the State government did not fulfil the promises it made to various sections of society.

Uttam Kumar Reddy assured Seva Dal members that due prominence will be given to the organization in allocation of party tickets and called on the unit to actively participate in the bus yatra programme.

AICC secretary R C Khuntia, in his speech, lauded the services of Seva Dal for the community and party. Unlike RSS, he said Seva Dal has done commendable service to the nation, he said.

The meeting was also addressed by Rajya Sabha MP A K Khan, TPCC working president Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Leader of Opposition in the Leglislative Council Mohammad Ali Shabbir, former MP V Hanumantha Rao, MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy and Seva Dal chairman K. Janardhan Reddy.