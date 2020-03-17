Buses coming from Maharashtra to be sanitised: Asifababad Collector

By | Published: 9:04 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Buses coming from Maharashtra will be sanitised in Asifabad depot as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A slew of measures are being taken by district administration of Kumram Bheem Asifabad to prevent the spread of COVID-19, District Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha said at a meeting here on Tuesday.

Sandeep Kumar instructed officials concerned to take preventive measures to control the spread of the virus and to create awareness over the disease among the public. He asked them to have coordination and to raise understanding of citizens over the virus. He told them to be cautious and alert the people on the pandemic.

The IAS officer suggested the authorities of medical and health, Panchayat Raj and women and child welfare departments to sensitise the public over the spread of the virus. He wanted them to distribute pamphlets and to take steps for pasting wall posters at important junctions. He advised anganwadi teachers and workers to frequently wash hands with soaps before and after feeding the children and pregnant women.

The Collector urged the public to dial 104 Service if they have symptoms like difficulty in breathing, fever and cold and suggested them to use sanitizers and face masks. He instructed the manager of Asifabad TSRTC depot to clean buses coming from Chandrapur of Maharashtra.

He stressed the need to advertise preventive measures on All India Radio, local cable TV channels and other media.

