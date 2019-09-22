Bushtops may score in Pune feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:04 am 5:57 pm

Pune: The M. K. Jadhav-trained Bushtops, who is in fine form, is expected to score in the Indian St. Leger (Grade I) 2800 metres a terms for horses 4-years-old only, the feature event of the races to be held on Sunday. False rails will be announced one hour before the commencement of the first race which starts at 2 00 p.m.\

SELECTIONS

1. Majestic Warrior 1, Articulate 2, Beemer 3

2. Flying Visit 1, Zenon 2, Pure Zinc 3

3. Dreams 1, C’ Est L’ Amour 2, Soldier Of Rortune 3

4. Rainbow Trust 1, Tristar 2, Walk The Talk 3

5. Gold Field 1, Wild Fire 2, Double Nine 3

6. Bushtops 1, Roberta 2

7. Saddle The Wind 1, His Master Vice 2, Arizona Pie 3

Day’s Best: Dreams.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter