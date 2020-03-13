Business as usual in Hyderabad IT corridor

By | Published: 1:08 am

Hyderabad: The IT sector in Hyderabad is back to business as usual. The sector which employs over 5 lakh people is returning back to normalcy and all the employees are reporting to work as usual.

“After a mild scare when two people reportedly testing positive for coronavirus last week, the IT companies are now back to business as usual with not many providing work from home option to their employees. However, we are taking all necessary precautions to keep the premises sanitised along with spreading awareness about the virus,” said the head of an IT company situated in Raheja Mindspace, which was in news for the virus scare last week.

The IT companies have also been issued standard operating procedures by the State government. As part of the SOP, they have been told to take precautionary measures like keeping sanitisers and masks handy along with isolating those workers who have returned from countries that are affected by coronavirus.

“We have issued the SOP to the companies two days ago and have informed them to give work from home option to only those who have returned from Covid-19 affected countries even if they show any symptoms or not. However, it is up to the individual firms if they want to provide work from home option to their employees although no company has reported any such instance to us,” said Murali Bollu, president, Hyderabad Software Employees Association (Hysea).

