Businessman hacked to death at Rajendranagar

By | Published: 12:01 pm

Hyderabad: A businessman was hacked to death by a group of persons at Rajendranagar on Saturday night.

The victim Feroz,34, a resident of Chintalmet was returning home after attending a function late in the night when a group of persons chased him and stabbed to death.

On information Rajendra Nagar police rushed to the spot. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination.

The police registered a case and took up investigation.

Police suspect some persons with whom Feroz was having disputes might have killed him.

