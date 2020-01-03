Businessman kidnapped in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: A businessman was allegedly kidnapped by unidentified persons at Koti here on Thursday.

The man identified as Raji Reddy was kidnapped by a group of five unidentified persons who came in a car. They over powered Raji Reddy and kidnapped him. A financial dispute is suspected to have led to the kidnap.

Raji Reddy’s friend Narender alerted the police on Dial 100 facility.

The Sultan Bazaar police booked a case for kidnap and are investigating.

The footages from the surveillance cameras are being examined to identify the kidnappers and trace Raji Reddy.

