Businessman knocked down by lorry in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:43 am

Hyderabad: A 41-year-old businessman was killed after a speeding lorry hit the two-wheeler he was riding near Paradise Hotel in Begumpet on Thursday afternoon.

K Venkata Krishna Rao, a resident of West Marredpally, was going on some work when the lorry supplying essential commodities rammed his vehicle resulting in grievous injuries. Rao was rushed to a private hospital in Somajiguda where he died while undergoing treatment, said Begumpet Sub-Inspector P. Ramakrishna.

“Eye witnesses left the spot by the time we reached there. We spoke to the hotel staff who said that they noticed an injured person lying on the road,” he said. Efforts were on to examine the footage of surveillance cameras to know the cause of the accident.

Ramakrishna said lorry driver Syed Jilani was taken into custody.